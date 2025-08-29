Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Gabber Newspaper: Florida's oldest independent weekly newspaper

GULFPORT, Fla. — The city of Gulfport may be small, but the work being done by a group of journalists is reaching far beyond the city’s zip code.

The Gabber Newspaper is nestled in a small office space right along Beach Boulevard.

Originally known as “The Gulfport Gabber,” the paper was founded in 1968 to primarily cover the Gulfport City Council. However, the paper soon became a vital resource for the community, expanding the advertising base and coverage to include features, community news, and events.

The Gabber Newspaper is the oldest Independent weekly newspaper in Florida.

During a time when many newspapers are closing up shop, The Gabber has been able to stay afloat over the years, providing a voice for the community.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke with the Owner, Cathy Salustri Loper, who told us that it’s all possible thanks to a lot of donations and a passion for uncovering the truth and holding the powerful accountable.

“So, the small cities get overlooked, and they can get overlooked very easily. And when they're overlooked, good people might do things they wouldn't ordinarily do, and so our reporting has found a local city that went almost two years without publishing their budget meeting agendas or anything that their government was doing. We found a local council person who had taken a city credit card and spent about six grand in local bars and restaurants, and without that form of journalism, those things go unchecked, and that's not fair to the people who are funding those things, like the taxpayers,” said Cathy.

The Gabber Newspaper does a lot of work with a small staff, fewer than 10 people.

You can find the printed edition around town or check out the online version.

It’s free. However, they’re always accepting donations to continue their work.


