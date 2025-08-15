Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Winter Haven bringing in more retail development

Winter Haven is experiencing explosive residential growth, but the goal is to make Winter Haven a full-service city with investments in retail, education and healthcare.
Winter Haven bringing in more retail development
Winter Haven Development
Posted
and last updated

Winter Haven is experiencing explosive residential growth, but the goal is to make Winter Haven a full-service city with investments in retail, education and healthcare.

WATCH Winter Haven bringing in more retail development

Winter Haven bringing in more retail development

M.J. Carnavale is Winter Haven's deputy city manager. He said Southeast Winter Haven is seeing rapid growth. That's where AdventHealth is building a new hospital, and new retail investments are happening, too.

"With more people, brings more interest from larger companies. So we're seeing a target in Winter Haven. That's something communities asked for for a long time. Also, two additional Publixes coming in," said Carnvale.

Polk County Schools also just reopened Elbert Elementary School on Monday, and new schools are also planned in the southeast part of the city.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.