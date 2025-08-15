Deiah Riley

Deiah is an Emmy-award winning journalist, well known in the Tampa Bay area with a history of community involvement.

She volunteers countless hours with various charities, civic groups, schools, and community events.

Deiah is a member of Gamma Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She's a member of the Greater Tampa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America.

She is a founding member of Women for Gulfside Hospice and Palliative Care.

Deiah is one of the most requested emcees, speakers, and hosts in the Tampa Bay area.

One of the highlights of her career was being selected to serve as Grand Marshal of Tampa's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Parade.

Tampa Magazine named Deiah, a “Leading Person of Tampa Bay.”

She’s also been recognized by the Tampa Bay Association of Black Journalist as a Legacy Award winner.

The United Negro College Fund honored Deiah for her commitment as a leader and influencer in Tampa's African American community. Mentoring students is something Deiah takes pride in. She believes we all have a responsibility to use our voice, connections, and influence to open doors for all those who come after us.

Deiah and her husband, Dave, have two daughters, Riley and Ryan.

They are proud to call the Tampa Bay area home.

