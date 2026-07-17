Lightning Community Hero nominations open for the upcoming season

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL released the regular season schedule for the Lightning's 2026-2027 season on Thursday.

The Bolts' home opener will be Saturday, Oct. 3, when they host the Washington Capitals.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley will be at the game as she enters her third season with the Bolts, introducing a new Lightning Community Hero at every home game. These are ordinary people in our community, often working quietly and humbly with local nonprofits to make the Tampa Bay area a better place for all of us.

If you’d like to nominate someone for the Lightning’s Community Hero Award, you can click here.



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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

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. Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.