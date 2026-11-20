TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on November 19, the Lightning honored a woman devoted to helping students achieve their dreams of going to college.

Through the free Berkeley Academy, Anne helps highly motivated Hillsborough County students from low-income families overcome barriers to achieve their dreams of going to college.

She connects them with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed in college and beyond. To date, Anne and Berkely Academy have helped more than 400 students pursue their dreams.

To make sure her mission continues, the Lightning gave Anne a $50,000 grant.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.