TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on February 25, the Bolts honored a woman who used her personal experience to inspire and uplift others.

The name on Ashley Lee’s jersey is “Sweetheart” and it’s because that’s what her dad used to call her. He died from ALS.

Watch presentation for Ashley Lee as community hero

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Ashley Lee

Ashley is a dedicated supporter and volunteer with the ALS association.

She’s become a guiding light for many Tampa Bay area families facing the challenges and anxiety that come with the responsibility of being the primary caregiver of someone with ALS.

To make sure their mission continues the Lightning gave Ashley a $50,000 grant.