Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Ashley Tominus

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on Oct. 5, the Lightning honored Ashley Tominus, who has dedicated her life to helping vulnerable children.

Through her work at the nonprofit, Angels Against Abuse, Ashley helps children and young adults in foster care. She connects with them in a special way; she was once in their shoes. Now she brings hope and compassion to the “Angel Visitation Center,” where she’s a director. It’s a safe space where children in foster care can connect with their families in a safe and nurturing environment.

The $50 grant from the Lightning will help Ashley and her team continue their great work.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.