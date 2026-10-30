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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Barb Green

Barb Green she spearheaded an inspiring effort called the Homeless Empowerment Program, to provide safe housing, stability, and resources for people facing homelessness.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero Barb Green
Barb Green
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on Oct. 29, the Lightning honored Barb Green, who has dedicated her life to bringing hope to people in the greatest time of need.

She spearheaded an inspiring effort called the Homeless Empowerment Program to provide safe housing, stability, and resources for people facing homelessness.

To make sure her work continues, the Lightning awarded Barb a $50,000 grant.

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