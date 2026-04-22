TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The Lightning are continuing to honor community heroes during the playoffs.

Watch video of the presentation

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Chris Godwin

During the April 21 game, the Lightning honored Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin has a deep-rooted sense of responsibility to give back to our community.

He and his wife, Mariah, created the Team Godwin Foundation, an organization providing targeted support for at-risk youth and animal welfare.

The Lightning awarded the Team Godwin Foundation a $50,000 grant to help ensure that the organization can continue its work.