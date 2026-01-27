TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Each hero is so inspiring, but the game on Jan. 26 was a first.

Deborah Hill is the visionary leader behind the nonprofit, Bridge of Hope Kitchen.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Deborah Hill

It provides hot meals to underserved school-aged children and their families in Pinellas County. It also provides tutoring and STEM learning for kids.

Hill is also an employee at Jabil. She’s the receptionist, the first face you see when you enter the complex.

Jabil, headquartered in St. Petersburg, has been the sole sponsor of the Lightning’s Community Hero Program for all 15 years of its existence, but this is the first time one of its employees has ever won the award.

Hill received a $50,000 grant to help Bridge of Hope Kitchen continue its great work.

