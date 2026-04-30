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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Declan Farmer

Ice hockey player, Tampa native, and paralympic Declan Farmer has won four gold medals with Team USA in Olympic sled hockey. His most recent includes the 2026 winter games.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Declan Farmer
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The Lightning are continuing to honor community heroes during the playoffs. While every hero is special, the hero honored during the game on April 29 was golden.

Ice hockey player, Tampa native, and Paralympic Declan Farmer has won four gold medals with Team USA in Olympic sled hockey. His most recent includes the 2026 Winter Games.

Declan is using his incredible story of perseverance to inspire others and develop a pipeline for differently-abled athletes in adaptive hockey across Tampa Bay.

To help him continue his efforts, the Lightning awarded Declan a $50,000 grant.

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