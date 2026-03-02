TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Feb. 28, the Bolts honored a woman working hard every day to provide local children with a path to a bright future.

For Children in under-resourced areas, the lack of access to early learning can have a negative long-term effect.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Daphne Fudge

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Daphne Fudge

Dr. Daphne Fudge is on a mission to change that. She’s the visionary leader behind The National Black Child Development Institute.

It’s an organization influencing early literacy development for black and brown children in underserved communities.

To make sure the mission continues, the Lightning awarded Dr. Fudge a $50,000 grant.



