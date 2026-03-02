Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Daphne Fudge

Dr. Fudge is the visionary leader behind The National Black Child Development Institute.
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Feb. 28, the Bolts honored a woman working hard every day to provide local children with a path to a bright future.

For Children in under-resourced areas, the lack of access to early learning can have a negative long-term effect.

Dr. Daphne Fudge is on a mission to change that. She’s the visionary leader behind The National Black Child Development Institute.

It’s an organization influencing early literacy development for black and brown children in underserved communities.

To make sure the mission continues, the Lightning awarded Dr. Fudge a $50,000 grant.


