TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on Nov. 22, the Lightning honored a man devoted to helping more children survive cancer.

For families, few words are more devastating than "Your child has cancer."

But Dr. Jonathan Metts is helping change that story through the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Sunshine Project. It's a collaboration of 40 leading children's hospitals and research institutions working to develop safer, more effective treatments.

As a physician and researcher, Metts is breaking down barriers to accelerate progress and improve outcomes for young patients.

To ensure this impactful work continues, the Lightning awarded Metts a $50,000 grant.