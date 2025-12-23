Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Dr. Nichole Pena-Miller

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Dec. 22, the Lightning honored a woman who is providing help and hope to families in need.

Dr. Nichole Pena-Miller works with United Way Suncoast on a program that helps hard-working families succeed financially.

Most of the families she works with are just one unexpected expense away from a financial crisis. Through the United Way Suncoast, Nichole and hundreds of IRS-trained volunteers provide free tax preparation and financial services to help them create a brighter future.

The Lightning awarded Nichole with $50,000 to help The United Way Suncoast continue its important work.



