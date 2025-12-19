Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Elizabeth Reedy

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Dec.18, the Lightning honored a woman on a mission to help kids reach their full potential academically and one day professionally.

Elizabeth Reedy is the CEO of Frameworks of Tampa Bay.

The nonprofit equips children and the adults who support them with emotional intelligence skills to self-regulate and build healthy relationships.

For her efforts, the Lightning awarded Reedy with a $50,000 grant to help Framework of Tampa Bay continue its impactful work.



