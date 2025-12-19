TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.
During the game on Dec.18, the Lightning honored a woman on a mission to help kids reach their full potential academically and one day professionally.
Elizabeth Reedy is the CEO of Frameworks of Tampa Bay.
WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Elizabeth Reedy
The nonprofit equips children and the adults who support them with emotional intelligence skills to self-regulate and build healthy relationships.
For her efforts, the Lightning awarded Reedy with a $50,000 grant to help Framework of Tampa Bay continue its impactful work.
Share Your Story with Deiah
Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.
.
Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son, who died in a DUI crash
Police said the 19-year-old who was on a motorcycle was struck and killed by an impaired driver.