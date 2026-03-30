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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Fran Davin

At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Fran Davin
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Fran Davin
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 29, the Lightning honored a woman dedicated to transforming the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Fran Davin

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Fran Davin

Fran Davin is a beacon of light in our community. She’s a former Hillsborough County commissioner and Tampa City Council member who now dedicates her time and expertise to transforming lives through her work with the Macdonald Training Center.

Together, they provide vocational training, employment services, and residential support for adults with disabilities with their new Baytown apartment complex. It’s an affordable and inclusive housing community where adults with disabilities can thrive.

The Lightning awarded Fran a $50,000 grant to continue this life-changing work.


Share Your Story with Deiah

Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.
Contact Deiah Riley

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