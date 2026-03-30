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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Gil Singer

For six years, attorney Gil Singer has been a dedicated volunteer with Crossroads for Florida Kids.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Gil Singer
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Gil Singer
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on March 28, the Lightning honored a man fighting to protect abused and neglected children.

For six years, attorney Gil Singer has been a dedicated volunteer with Crossroads for Florida Kids.

He’s part of a team of attorneys who offer their time and expertise free of charge to protect children facing challenging circumstances.

For his incredible efforts, the Lightning awarded Singer a $50,000 grant to make sure the impactful work at Crossroads for Florida Kids continues.


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