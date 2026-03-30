Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Gil Singer

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on March 28, the Lightning honored a man fighting to protect abused and neglected children.

For six years, attorney Gil Singer has been a dedicated volunteer with Crossroads for Florida Kids.

He’s part of a team of attorneys who offer their time and expertise free of charge to protect children facing challenging circumstances.

For his incredible efforts, the Lightning awarded Singer a $50,000 grant to make sure the impactful work at Crossroads for Florida Kids continues.



Share Your Story with Deiah



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.

Contact Deiah Riley First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.