Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Gordon Gillette

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

For the second year, Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley is introducing the Lightning Community Hero live at each home game.

During the home opener on Oct. 9, the Lightning honored Gordon Gillette as the Lightning Community Hero.

Gillette is the visionary who launched the “I Spy Tampa Bay” program at the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. It’s a hands-on STEM learning program for preschoolers, sparking curiosity, problem-solving skills, and getting them ready for kindergarten.

The Lightning Foundation presented Gillette with a $50,000 grant to help him continue to make an impact on kids in the Tampa Bay-area.