Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: James Bain

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on April 2, the Lightning honored a man who’s the definition of what it means to hold on to hope.

James Bain spent 32 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Thanks to the Innocence Project, which uses DNA technology to test and present evidence of actual innocence, James was exonerated. He now uses his experience to inspire and educate others.

James told Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley he’s proof that hope can triumph.

The Lightning gave James a $50,000 grant to help the Innocence Project continue its life-saving work.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.