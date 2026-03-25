Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Joe Mangione

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 14, a man was honored for guiding local students to future success.

For disadvantaged families, access to quality after-school and summer programs can be a challenge, but After School All Stars Tampa Bay has got their backs.

Joe Mangione leads the impactful work of this organization that offers these programs and more for free to underserved youth.

Additionally, their program at Pepin Academy Tampa serves 100 students with special needs, providing stability and opportunities to build academic confidence and life skills.

Thanks to Mangione’s leadership, After School All Stars Tampa Bay serves over 4000 students every year.

For his efforts, the Lightning awarded Mangione a $50,000 grant to help After School All Stars continue their mission.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.