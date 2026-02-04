Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lacey Boldman

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.
During the game on February 3, the Bolts honored a fan, who, just like the team, knows a thing or two about heroics and amazing saves.
Lacey Boldman leads the drowning prevention program at the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA.
Given the abundance of water, pools, and shorelines in the Tampa Bay area, teaching children water safety skills is critical.
Last year, more than 13,000 kids ages three and older learned to swim and be safe around water thanks to Boldman’s leadership.
The Tampa Bay Lightning gave Lacey a $50,000 grant to make sure the YMCA’s drowning prevention program continues.
