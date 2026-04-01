TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 31, the Lightning honored a man who has committed his life to helping those in need.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lee Schielka

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lee Schielka

Lee Schielka is the passionate founder of The Bay Chapel Food Pantry.

It’s a force for combating hunger in Hillsborough County. It operates 51 Saturdays a year, delivering full boxes and bags of food every week to 500 families with an all-volunteer team.

To make sure the mission continues, the Lightning awarded Lee a $50,000 grant.



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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

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. Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.