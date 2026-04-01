Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityLightning Community Hero

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lee Schielka

Lee Schielka is the passionate founder of The Bay Chapel Food Pantry. It’s a force for combating hunger in Hillsborough County.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lee Schielka
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lee Schielka
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 31, the Lightning honored a man who has committed his life to helping those in need.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lee Schielka

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lee Schielka

Lee Schielka is the passionate founder of The Bay Chapel Food Pantry.

It’s a force for combating hunger in Hillsborough County. It operates 51 Saturdays a year, delivering full boxes and bags of food every week to 500 families with an all-volunteer team.

To make sure the mission continues, the Lightning awarded Lee a $50,000 grant.


Share Your Story with Deiah

Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.
Contact Deiah Riley

.

'It's someone's loved one': Tampa approves land swap to preserve the stolen graves at Zion Cemetery

The City of Tampa said council members approved a land swap agreement to transfer privately owned land believed to be Zion, Tampa's first African American cemetery.

Zion Cemetery land swap approved by Tampa City Council

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.