Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lisa Kilbride

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

On November 20, the Lightning honored a woman who used her time and talents to advocate for children in crisis.

Lisa Kilbride is an attorney working pro bono to provide legal representation for underserved children and young adults in crisis.

She’s one of more than 200 volunteer attorneys at Crossroads for Florida Kids who help their young clients through a variety of challenging situations.

The Lightning awarded Kilbride a $50,000 grant to make sure Crossroads is able to continue this important work.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.