Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Lucy Puentes-Stewart

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 12, the theme of the night was focused on women in sports. The ladies were in control behind the scenes, on the mic, and in front of the cameras.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley was there to announce the newest community hero, a woman working hard to expand horizons for Hispanic women in the Tampa Bay area.

Lucy Puentes-Stewart is one of the transformative leaders at Enterprising Latinas. The nonprofit works with low to moderate income women in Wimauma and Southern Hillsborough County, removing structural barriers to work, business ownership, and financial stability.

To make sure the mission continues, the Lightning awarded Lucy a $50,000 grant.



