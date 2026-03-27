TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 26, the Lightning celebrated Pride night and the energy surrounding the community hero was electric.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Mary Lifland

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Mary Lifland

For members of the pride community, finding access to healthcare without stigma can be challenging. But that’s where Mary Lifland comes in.

Through the nonprofit CAN Community Health, Lifland is breaking down barriers in health services and providing quality health care with dignity. Last year alone, nearly 25,000 people received care thanks to Lifland and CAN Community Health.

The Lightning awarded her a $50,000 grant to make sure the nonprofit can continue its mission.



Share Your Story with Deiah



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.

Contact Deiah Riley First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.