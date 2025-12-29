Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Mercer Sherman

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Dec. 28, the Lightning honored a young man rallying his peers to make a difference.

Mercer Sherman is a high school senior and dedicated volunteer with Blood Cancer United, formerly known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Thanks to volunteers like Mercer, Blood Cancer United helped nearly 3,000 patients and their families in the last year.

For all his hard work the Lightning awarded Mercer a $50,000 grant to help Blood Cancer United continue its work.



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.