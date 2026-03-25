TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on March 24, the Lightning honored a woman who has made it her mission to make sure immigrants have the financial skills needed to succeed.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Molly Auld

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Molly Auld

For the past 15 years, Molly Auld has been a dedicated volunteer with Project Prosper.

It’s an organization focused on helping people who are new to the United States understand how our financial system works.

Auld and Project Prosper tackle differences in culture, language, and lack of credit to build opportunities for low- and moderate-income immigrants.

For her efforts, the Lightning awarded Auld with a $50,000 grant to help Project Prosper and the St. Pete Free Clinic continue their mission.



Share Your Story with Deiah



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.

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. Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.