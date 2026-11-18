TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on Nov. 14, the Lightning honored Nick Crowell, who is breaking down barriers for adults with disabilities.

Through MacDonald Training Center, people get the tools and support they need to build independence, find employment and thrive.

Nick knows that mission personally. He started as a client and now he's a staff member, building his own career while helping others do the same.

To help make sure his mission continues, the Lightning gave Nick a $50,000 grant.