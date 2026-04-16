Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Peggie Sherry

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The Lightning honored their final community hero of the regular season during the game on April 15. And she’s making a real difference in our community by creating a lifeline for people impacted by cancer.

Peggie Sherry is the founder of the nonprofit Faces of Courage.

It offers free, medically supervised camps, outings, educational workshops, and emotional support programs for people battling cancer.

Peggie told Tampa Bay 28 anchor Deiah Riley that having a community to lean on is critical for cancer warriors and their families.

To make sure her mission continues, the Lightning awarded Peggie a $50,000 grant.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.