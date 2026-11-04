Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Pep Prado

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on November 3, the Lightning honored a man for his efforts protecting those who protect us.

Pep Prado is on a mission to break the stigma of mental health help for firefighters.

He’s dedicated 38 years leading the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Foundation’s Mental Health and Wellness Program. Every year, Pep and the foundation provide critical support for more than 1,000 firefighters and their families.

To make sure the mission continues the Lightning gave Pep a $50,000 grant.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.