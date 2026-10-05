TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on Saturday, Oct. 3, the Lightning honored a leader working to make sure every child in Pinellas County reaches the important milestone of reading proficiency by third grade.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Pinellas Superintendent Kevin Hendrick

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero, Pinellas Superintendent Kevin Hendrick

Pinellas Superintendent Kevin Hendrick was honored for his work leading the Pinellas Education Foundation. Together, Kevin and his team work to remove barriers to educational success for children countywide through their early literacy initiative.

The Lightning gave Kevin a $50,000 grant to help the Pinellas Education Foundation continue its great work.