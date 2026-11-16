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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Rakesha Brown

Rakesha brown works with Feeding Tampa Bay and is the heart of their direct neighbor services program.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero Rakesha Brown
Rakesha Brown
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on Saturday, Nov. 14, the Lightning honored a woman who has spent more than 14 years working tirelessly to provide nourishment and hope to people in need.

Rakesha Brown works with Feeding Tampa Bay and is the heart of their direct neighbor services program. It connects people in need with emergency food relief.

In Brown's nomination submission, it said she serves every client with extraordinary grace, care, and compassion.

To make sure the mission continues, the Tampa Bay Lightning gave Brown a $50,000 grant.

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