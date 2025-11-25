TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Nov. 24, the Lightning honored a young woman who is making meaningful connections with cancer patients and their families.

Rebecca Nashed is a dedicated volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Tampa Hope Lodge Residential Facility. It offers a safe place for cancer patients to stay, who would otherwise have to travel a long distance for care.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Rebecca Nashed

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Rebecca Nashed

Nashed is a college graduate in the process of applying to medical school. She’s also an expert baker who bakes up all kinds of sweets for patients and their families.

The Lightning awarded Nashed a $50,000 grant to make sure The American Cancer Society’s Tampa Hope Lodge Facility is able to continue taking care of patients and their families.



Share Your Story with Deiah



Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.

Contact Deiah Riley First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay home for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and finding affordable things for families to do. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or activities you think she needs to know about.