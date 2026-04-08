Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Santosh Govindaraju

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.
During the game on April 4, the Lightning honored an inspiring man who is making a name for himself in Hollywood and sharing his passion for the arts with local kids.
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Santosh Govindaraju turned his passion for the arts into a career and is now helping creative kids do the same.
He’s a film producer and his movies are available worldwide on streaming services. He’s also a dedicated volunteer with the Arts Conservatory for Kids. Together they’re on a mission to inspire creative students to pursue their passion for the arts regardless of economic and cultural barriers.
To help complete this mission, the Lightning awarded him a $50,000 grant.
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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.
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