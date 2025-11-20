Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Tim Connolly

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

At the game on November 18, the Lightning honored a man who embodies the spirit of giving back.

Tim Connolly, a dedicated volunteer with Daystar Life, is a godsend.

For families facing financial hardship, the nonprofit Daystar Life is a lifeline.

Connolly helps coordinate a variety of services for families in Pinellas County, from food to financial services. Thanks to volunteers like him, Daystar Life helped more than 23,000 neighbors in need last year. They’re on track to help even more this year.

The Lightning awarded Connolly a $50,000 grant to help Daystar Life continue its mission.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.