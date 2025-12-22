Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Vevie Dimmitt

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Dec. 20, the Lightning honored a woman who transformed personal loss into a force for good.

Vevie Dimmitt is the founder of Love IV Lawrence. The nonprofit is dedicated to mental health awareness, education, and suicide prevention. Its goal is to reduce the stigmas and ease the fear of judgment, which can prevent people from getting mental health help.

Dimmitt started the nonprofit after losing her son, Lawrence, to suicide eight years ago.

She wants to encourage open conversation to help others avoid the same fate.

The Lightning awarded Dimmitt with $50,000 to help Love IV Lawrence continue its important work.



