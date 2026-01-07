Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: Alyssa Fesset and Dr. Lindsey Waxman

During the game on Jan. 6, the Lightning honored Alyssa Fesset and Dr. Lindsey Waxman, who are working to keep Gulf Coast marine life safe. The dynamic duo is on a mission to save marine life, sea turtles in particular.
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Jan. 6, the Lightning honored a dynamic duo that is working to keep Gulf Coast marine life safe.

Alyssa Fesset and Dr. Lindsey Waxman are on a mission to save marine life, sea turtles in particular.

They work with The Florida Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Rehab Center, and since that center opened in 2019, they’ve rescued over 200 sea turtles.

For all their efforts, Lightning gave them a $50,000 grant to help The Florida Aquarium continue its mission.


