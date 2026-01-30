Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: Carol Conaway

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
During the game on January 29, the Bolts honored Carol Conaway a dedicated volunteer with Suncoast Voices for Children.
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on January 29, the Bolts honored a woman providing safety and stability to at risk youth.

Carol Conaway is a dedicated volunteer with Suncoast Voices for Children.

The nonprofit provides safety and stability for children in the foster care system in Pasco and Pinellas counties.

To make sure the mission continues, the Lightning awarded Conaway a $50,000 grant.

