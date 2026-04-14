TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on April 13, the Lightning honored a dynamic duo whose using their sweet friendship to inspire others.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: Dana Brown and Sarah Rodenberry

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: Dana Brown and Sarah Rodenberry

Dana Brown and Sarah Rodenberry met through the Best Buddies Program.

Best Buddies is a nonprofit that helps people with intellectual or developmental disabilities make social connections with people without disabilities and promotes inclusivity.

To help make sure the program continues its impactful mission, Sarah and Dana were awarded a $50,000 grant.



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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

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. Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.