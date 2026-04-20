TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

The Lightning are continuing to honor community heroes during the playoffs. During the game on April 19, the Lightning honored our brave service men and women who call MacDill Air Force Base Home.

Watch full Community Heroes

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: MacDill Air Force Base families

MacDill serves not only Tampa Bay, but our entire country. It’s home to the headquarters for U.S. Central and U.S. Special Operations Commands.

MacDill just celebrated its 85th birthday and the Lightning honored team MacDill and their families for their ongoing mission to keep us all safe.

Team MacDill accepted a $50,000 grant to continue its important work.