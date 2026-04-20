Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
CommunityLightning Community Hero

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: MacDill Air Force Base families

The Lightning are continuing to honor community heroes during the playoffs. During the game on April 19, the Lightning honored our brave service men and women who call MacDill Air Force Base Home.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: MacDill Air Force Base families
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: MacDill Air Force Base families
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

The Lightning are continuing to honor community heroes during the playoffs. During the game on April 19, the Lightning honored our brave service men and women who call MacDill Air Force Base Home.

Watch full Community Heroes

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: MacDill Air Force Base families

MacDill serves not only Tampa Bay, but our entire country. It’s home to the headquarters for U.S. Central and U.S. Special Operations Commands.

MacDill just celebrated its 85th birthday and the Lightning honored team MacDill and their families for their ongoing mission to keep us all safe.

Team MacDill accepted a $50,000 grant to continue its important work.

Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

Original chapter chairs say the parental rights group is plagued by infighting and has abandoned grassroots education issues for politics and money.

'I feel like we were used': Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.