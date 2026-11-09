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Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: Sandi and Claudine

Sandi and Claudine work with the nonprofit seniors in service to make sure struggling veterans have access to vital resources to improve their quality-of-life including housing, food, and healthcare.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes Sandi and Claudine
Sandi and Claudine
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TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit making an impact in our community.

During the game on November 5, which was military appreciation night, the Lightning honored a dynamic duo who are on a mission to connect local veterans with valuable resources.

Sandi and Claudine know many of the struggles veterans face, because they're veterans themselves.

They work with the nonprofit Seniors in Service to make sure struggling veterans have access to vital resources to improve their quality-of-life, including housing, food, and healthcare.      

Sandi and Claudine are the heart of the nonprofit's "Operation Veteran Connect Program.”

To make sure their life-changing mission continues, the Lightning gave them a $50,000 grant.


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