Tampa Bay Lightning Community Heroes: Tim Traud

The game on January 20 was dedicated to raising awareness of mental health and breaking the stigma surrounding it. For more than 20 years that's been the mission for the Lightning's newest community hero, Tim Traud.
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game The Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

The game on January 20 had a special theme, which was “Hockey talks.” The night was dedicated to raising awareness of mental health and breaking the stigma surrounding it.

For more than 20 years, that’s been the mission for the Lightning’s newest community hero, Tim Traud.

Traud is a dedicated volunteer with The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. For more than two decades, he’s volunteered there, helping trauma survivors get access to therapy and support services in a safe and comfortable environment.

For his efforts, the Lightning awarded Traud a $50,000 grant to help The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay continue its life-saving mission.

