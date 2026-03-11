Assisted stretching offers Tampa clients ways to reduce pain and improve mental well-being

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan covers mental health and is always on the hunt for simple ways to boost your mental wellbeing.

Ryan recently discovered a fitness concept called “Assisted stretching” which is gaining attention nationally and locally right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Studios like Stretch Zone here locally claim the benefits go well beyond flexibility by promising better movement, less pain, and even a stronger mind-body connection.

“Pulled the throttle as I was falling off, and the wheel just burned the back of my leg! And just got 15 stitches along with that,” explained Joe Lawson.

Lawson’s e-bike accident last summer left him with serious burns, open wounds, and barely able to move. He couldn’t sleep and his hip locked up. So, when someone suggested stretching, he laughed.

“So, it's funny because I was never a stretching guy, like I was always played sports and went to the gym, and I would never stretch. I would just get to the gym, put weight on the bar and start going. So, I was definitely skeptical about it all,” said Lawson.

But after just one visit to Stretch Zone in Tampa he became a believer.

“The first stretch, it was instantly felt better. I stood up, my hips felt more open. Still hurt absolutely but the relief was so much better, just off the one 30-minute stretch. So, I signed up right after that, and I've been coming back really since,” said Lawson.

“As soon as they get off the table, they take that first step, or even just standing up, they feel the difference,” said Niikky Sanders, the regional manager and practitioner at Stretch Zone.

Sanders said the experience often surprises first-time clients. When you stretch alone, your brain hits the brakes, and it protects you from going too far. But with a trained practitioner, that changes.

“When you get onto our table, we're asking you to relax and just communicate to us. So we're bypassing that brain. We're getting that member to go a little bit farther, somewhere where they didn't know that they could do. Especially with our strapping system, it just sets them comfortably on the table and allows us to get deeper and deeper,” explained Sanders.

Each client works one-on-one with a practitioner and is guided through stretches tailored to their body’s needs. The Stretch Zone method follows what they call a “3-5-7 intensity scale.”

“We use an intensity scale, so 1 to 10. One being that they don't feel anything, 10 being that it's uncomfortable and they want us to let go. We don't get to that point. We stay in a three, five and seven range at all times. So, a three is a light stretch, five is a mild stretch, and seven is a good, deep stretch. But even out of seven, they should not feel any discomfort,” said Sanders.

Now there’s research to back it up. A new study published in the Journal of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Treatment found that 90% reported a stronger mind-body connection. While 85% improved their range of motion, 78% reduced pain, and 61% said daily activities got easier.

“Making mobility a priority in your life, I think at the end of the day, will have a real, tangible benefit for anyone,” said Tony Zaccario, the President and CEO of Stretch Zone.

Zaccario said the benefit goes beyond flexibility.

“58% of participants reported better sleep. 66% reported more energy, or feeling more energy. Those are those qualitative elements. So, it's showing that people aren't just moving better when coming to Stretch Zone, they're feeling better, explained Zaccario.

If you are still skeptical, Zaccario had this to say.

“Don't take my word for it, right? Come on in, try for yourself. And that is, that's squarely why we have always offered that first stretch free,” said Zaccario.

Sanders said she sees the difference right away.

“Anytime that somebody gets off the table, I instantly know that their posture is so much better, and with that comes more confidence. I've seen 80-year-olds get on the table, get off the table, and just want to just speed walk around the studio, because they've never felt that way,” explained Sanders.

And Lawson said he’s now spreading the word.

“So, I've actually recommended six friends. Now I have referrals all the time. I would just tell them, just give it one shot. The first one's free. If you don't like it, you know, no harm. But they usually end up coming back,” said Lawson.

