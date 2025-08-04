An Emmy award-winning journalist, Wendy Ryan joined Tampa Bay 28 in April of 2003, as the evening anchor and continues to anchor the 6pm, 7pm and 11pm broadcasts.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Wendy launched her Mental Health franchise, where she goes in-depth on the resources available in Florida and how social media is impacting our children.

She continually focuses on the causes of suicide and the many organizations trying to combat the stigma of talking about our mental well-being.

Before that, Wendy focused on restaurant inspections in her Emmy-nominated franchise known as “Dirty Dining.” Many stories have been featured on Good Morning America, 20/20, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO. She did countless investigations on food safety inspections through Florida's Division of Hotels and Restaurants, Department of Agriculture and the CDC.

For over a decade, Wendy has been part of the Emmy award-winning 'Taking Action Against Domestic Violence' campaign and Prime-time Special.

Over the last 20-years in the bay area, Wendy also covered major hurricanes including live continuous coverage during Hurricanes Charlie, Francis, Ivan, Jean, Irma, Ian, Idalia and most recently Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

She's also covered other major local events including: 2004 Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, 2008 Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Championship, 2012 Republican National Convention and several years of live coverage of the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon.

During her career, Wendy spent almost 10 years in Los Angeles, California. She worked as an anchor/reporter for KWHY-TV, The Business Channel, covering the financial markets and interviewing top CEO's from around the country. She then moved to Miami to launch her own national show with NFN, Net Financial News.

Wendy also worked for a national cable network focusing on international issues and covering the Middle East peace process.

Wendy was the main evening anchor for WICS-TV in Springfield, Illinois, where she met her now husband, Jerome, live on the air. They also welcomed a daughter, Raquel, in 2010.

She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Arizona.

Wendy has been profiled in 'Broadcasting and Cable Magazine' after her personal story with MRSA was documented and went viral on Facebook, as it was happening. In addition, her career has been profiled in Creative Loafing Magazine and Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

Wendy also volunteers with several non-profit organizations and emcees countless events including the FARA Energy Ball, raising money for Freidrich's Ataxia Research Alliance, American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, St. Jude’s Hospital Gala, Humane Society Fundraiser, Hope Villages of America's Faces of Domestic Violence, CASA-Community Action Stops Abuse, The Haven of Tampa Bay, Salvation Army, Lowery Park Zoo, Make a Wish Foundation, The Spring of Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Ray’s ‘Family Fun Day’, Florida Hospital Gala, American Cancer Society’s Walk, Abilities Foundation, St. Claver’s School Fundraiser, Trinity School for Children Fundraiser, Hands Across the Bay’s Dancing with the Stars Event, & the FL Strawberry Festival's Fundraiser and Fashion Show.

