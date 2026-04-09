Kenly Elementary School students receive free books thanks to Give a Child a Book Campaign

TAMPA, Fla. — We all remember our first book fair as children, going with our friends, making a wish list, and convincing our parents to buy us all the books.

As part of the “If You Give a Child a Book Campaign,”Tampa Bay 28, Tampa Bay 28 viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund, we were able to help over 400 students get over 2000 books at Kenly Elementary in Tampa. Meteorologist Ally Blake was there for the special day.

“Just looking at their eyes like oh, and they find another book that they like and another book that they like, and they could keep picking out the five books and they didn’t have to narrow it down to one,” said Jeffrey Cooley, Principal at Kenly Elementary School.

“We got a lot of books over here, what did you get?” said Blake.

“I got, There was an Old Lady, There was an Old Astronaut who Swallowed the Moon, The Smart Cookie, The Couch Potato,” said one student.

“Why did you pick those books?” asked Blake. “Cause I am just a big fan,” said the student.



The first graders at Kenly Elementary were among the many kids who had the opportunity to find new books. Whatever they chose, they got to take home.

“We are still on the hunt to find his fifth book over here. Any new ideas??” Blake said to one student.

“A book that has a necklace,” replied that student.

“Hmmm. That has a necklace? That may be challenging, but we can find it,” said Blake.

“Students can find themselves in the books, and once they can find that they're going to start reaching out for other things,” explained Principal Cooley.

“MARIO! MARIO! MARIO!” exclaimed one of the kids when he picked out his books.



“He’s really happy about these Mario books,” said Blake.

“Getting that joy of reading, that excitement of reading right now before summertime. We are not forcing it. They get to choose and they get to be empowered is a wonderful next step,” said Principal Cooley.



“Do you like to read chapter books?” asked Blake to a student.

“No, it’s for my sister,” said the student.

“It’s for your sister. Are you all going to read together?” asked Blake.

“No, I read by myself,” said the student.



It’s really important to get the kids reading during the summer when they are away from school.

“I found the necklace book do you want me to show you,” Blake said to the student who was looking for the book.

Everyone at Kenly is appreciative of the kindness shown to them and thankful for their students' support.



“I just want to say thank you to everyone that donates, that pours in to. Not only to Kenly, but to any school. It means so much to our kids, to our teachers, to our families in the communities. The impact that something like this has a ripple effect on our community and it creates more and more pride for them to have joy in a place that they come and learn every day,” said Principal Cooley.