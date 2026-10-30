TAMPA, Fla. — This week, all students at Kenly Elementary School received five free books to take home, thanks to our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

It's a partnership with Tampa Bay 28, the Scripps Howard Fund and the E.W. Scripps Company. Thanks to the generosity of Tampa Bay 28 viewers, your donations helped make it possible.

Watch report from Lauren St Germain

Kenly Elementary students get 5 free books to build their home libraries

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain went to Kenly Elementary to see what the books mean to students.

Jeffrey Cooley, principal of Kenly Elementary, who was recently named Hillsborough County's principal of the year, said the giveaway puts the choice of what to read in students' hands.

"When you are in a literacy classroom, we pick what students are reading and this is an opportunity for students to choose what they are really interested in," said principal Cooley.



"I got this Superman book, and it's so awesome," said one student.

"Want to tell me about your book?" asked St. Germain.

"I'm getting this animal book," said one student.

"Do you love animals?" asked St. Germain.

"Yes. I have a dog named Beauty," said the student.



"We talk about the importance of having books at home. Why is that so critical for your students?" asked St. Germain.

"We have some opportunities to work with students, but we only have so many hours in a day to be working with students," said principal Cooley. "I think this is one of the most wonderful things we could possibly do for our children. When we see a child that has pure joy and that pure joy comes from a book, there is nothing quite like it."

The school has already seen encouraging results in reading. During the 2024-25 school year, 100% of students demonstrated learning gains in reading.