TAMPA, Fla. — During this year's “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, Tampa Bay 28, Tampa Bay viewers, and the Scripps Howard Fund raised over $14,000.

That’s enough money to provide nearly 2,400 books to students across the Tampa Bay area.

Students at Legacy Preparatory Academy receive free books as part of Give a Child a Book

On Monday at Legacy Preparatory Academy in Tampa, the lesson started with a story.

“What do you got there buddy, Diary of a pug?” asked Tampa Bay anchor Paul LaGrone.

These are brand new books, and for many of these students, they’re theirs to take home for the very first time.

“I got Lankybox, I got Gabby, I got Bluey, I got another Gabby, and I got The Cool Bean,” said one student talking about their books.

“What are you hoping this will spark when they come in here?” asked LaGrone.

“I am hoping it will spark an interest in reading. To know that books are still important, the physical books,” said principal Dr. Yolonda Capers.

“So, you got Michael Jordan, who is the man of the year. Wait, so who is the greatest of all time?” asked Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone to one student.

“LeBron James,” replied that student.

“But you got a book about Michael Jordan,” replied LaGrone.

“This is Puggy Wuggy, then there is Mommy Long Legs, Kissy Missy, and others,” explained one student when talking about a book series.

It’s all part of the Scripps “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign. Our parent company’s mission is to make sure every child can experience the magic of reading, no matter their family’s income.

The If You Give a Child a Book campaign provides thousands of books across the country, including right here in Tampa Bay.

At Legacy Prep, each student was able to take home five books.

Why do you think it is important to have programs like this?” asked LaGrone.

“In the past when we have had a Scholastic book fair, some parents don’t have the money to purchase the books. So, some kids do get left out. So, I think this is a great opportunity that no child will get left behind and receiving a book,” explained Dr. Capers.

That’s why we’re joining schools like Legacy Preparatory to put books directly into little hands and big imaginations.

“The Cool Bean now what is that about, that looks interesting?” asked LaGrone to one student.

“The Cool Bean is about this bean that saw these other beans that are cool and also wants to be cool,” explained one student.

“What do you find about reading when it comes to kids at a younger age, how much of a difference does it make down the line?” asked LaGrone.

“It makes a big difference because if they start reading early it helps build the fluency in reading which is very important,” said Dr. Capers.



Across the country, Scripps is taking action, giving thousands of kids like these the chance to dream bigger through reading. Because when you give a child a book, you’re really giving them a future.

“Can you read that line for me,” asked LaGrone to a student.

The student began reading from a book, “Some of our dog scouts are singing.”

Only about a third of fourth graders read on grade level and kids who fall behind early are far less likely to graduate. That then leads to a domino effect that puts them at an increased risk of poverty and financial struggles.But something as simple as having books at home can change a child’s entire future.



Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he's seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years.

