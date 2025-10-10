Breaking barriers and records: Palmetto's historic 1975 state championship team

PALMETTO, Fla. — A trip 50 years back in time, with memories printed in black and white, unifying a football team that continues to be the greatest in Palmetto history.

“We had good athletes. I inherited a really, very talented team. They were very talented. They were athletes,” said Frank Turner, the 1975 Palmetto High School Football Coach.

The 1975 2A State Championship Football Team from Palmetto High was the first football team in Manatee County to win a State Title.

“One of the best things we did as a staff is we placed the personnel where they needed to be on a football team. Received our quarterback, our running back, our three backs were really good,” said Turner.

It was a team that broke records and barriers, while facing challenges on and off the football field.

“We were small, but we had heart. Yeah, you know, we had heart. I mean, if you're gonna come and play us, you've got to play us. Regardless of how small, how big you are, you got to play you got to tie your shoes like us. Gotta put your jerseys on like us and it's time to play this time. And that feels started. It's all about business,” said Wilmore Fowler, a member of the 1975 Palmetto High School Football Team.

The team was made up of 30 players and three coaches. However, many of their lives never crossed due to the mandated segregation in the school system, separating blacks and whites.

“They closed the schools for a while, and then we went from our white Palmetto Elementary to the black children, to Tillman. They started, you know, to mix and match. So, you know, until we were in sixth grade. We didn't have black kids. We had two black kids,” said some of the players from the 1975 Palmetto High School football team.

“When they integrated, I think they sent all the elementary and middle school to the white schools, and all the high school they had. I mean, yes, no, that’s right. The white kids elementary had to come to the black school, and all the black high school students had to go to the white high schools. So that's why they had a big old riot at Lincoln during that time. So, that's when it started. Yes, it was it was crazy. It was crazy," said the player.

Their story is similar to the one depicted in the 2000 blockbuster “Remember the Titans.” The T.C. Williams Football Team in Alexandria, Virginia, led through Integration in 1971 on their way to becoming State Champions.

Just four years before the tigers at Palmetto High School did the same thing by defeating Jasper Hamilton County in the final seconds, 13 to 11.

“I still remember the buzz in the helmet waiting for that kick. I was playing safely because Wilmore was hurt, and you couldn't hear. I mean, just a buzz in your helmet, because the whole small, little stadium, but it was packed 5000,6000, 7000 people, 10 deep, all the way around. And I still to this day, remember that feeling before they're gonna kick it, because I thought they're gonna make it. And when Jay went in there to tackle that holder, and the game was over, this was it,” said Ronnie Deans, a member of the 1975 Palmetto High School Football Team.

"And then they were just like, oh man, that was a feeling, tremendous feeling,” said Fowler.

Although the attitudes of many across the country had not shifted fully from the dark past, the players managed to jell and create a winning chemistry.

“We were more of a family. That's why we were a winnin’ because we was like this. When you see one, you saw all of us just about we played as a family, and that was the key with us, that glue, stuck us together as a family type,” said Fowler.

And a lifelong bond.

“Yes, these are my best friends I've ever had in my life,” said Deans.

Showing the true unifying power of athletics.

“What is a lesson that we can all learn from this team that you all were on?” asked Good Morning Tampa, Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey.

“Never give up, regardless of the adversities, animosity or whatever,” said Fowler.



