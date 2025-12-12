Christmas in the Wild returns to ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas in the Wild is back at ZooTampa and this year’s event is bigger and brighter than ever before.

The event is one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays.

Families can see thousands of lights and animals throughout the park, enjoy festive food, and meet Santa himself. So, there is truly something for everyone!

ZooTampa

Christmas in the Wild runs on select nights throughout the month of December and each night starts at 4 p.m.

