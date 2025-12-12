Christmas in the Wild returns to ZooTampa

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ZooTampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas in the Wild is back at ZooTampa and this year’s event is bigger and brighter than ever before.

The event is one of Tampa Bay’s largest light displays.

Families can see thousands of lights and animals throughout the park, enjoy festive food, and meet Santa himself. So, there is truly something for everyone!

Christmas in the Wild runs on select nights throughout the month of December and each night starts at 4 p.m.

For a list of dates, click here.

