Crystal River reevaluates City Hall plans as its project costs climb

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Crystal River leaders are reevaluating plans for a new City Hall after project costs continue to climb.

The city has already spent about $1.3 million on architectural and engineering work for a replacement building, after Hurricane Idalia left the original City Hall unusable.

Estimates to complete the project now range from about $15 million to more than $17 million. That is up from earlier planning estimates that ranged from about $2.5 million for repairs to $11 million for a full rebuild.

City council members are reviewing four options: building a new elevated City Hall, renovating the flood-damaged building, repairing it, or creating a hybrid plan with offices in more than one location.

The proposed replacement building would be elevated and smaller than the original footprint. Plans call for open space, a playground, and a "festival street" connecting to the Riverwalk — all at the current downtown site. Raising the building is intended to flood-proof the structure and allow for additional downtown parking.

"The construction of a new City Hall is of vital importance to the fabric of our community. As part of a multiyear plan, the City was awarded $1.35 million during the FY23 Legislative appropriation process. Unfortunately, Hurricane Idalia has forced the city's hand. The overwhelming amount of flood damage has rendered the building inoperable. In an effort to save Crystal River tax dollars, the decision has been made not to reinvest in a building that will definitively flood again. Instead, the design process will be expedited, with construction planned to start as soon as feasible. FEMA funds for repair will instead be dedicated to constructing a new resilient structure. Not only will raising the building flood proof the structure, but it will also allow for additional downtown parking," the city stated.

A special workshop to review updated designs is scheduled for Nov. 12.

City operations currently run from a temporary site on North Suncoast Boulevard.